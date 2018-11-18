$105.21 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will report $105.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.32 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $96.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $434.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $433.50 million to $435.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $460.50 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $461.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

BMI stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other Badger Meter news, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 22,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,121,724.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,935.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $129,933.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,867.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,748 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

