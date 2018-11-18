$131.07 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post $131.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.70 million and the highest is $135.60 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $129.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $505.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $509.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $527.39 million, with estimates ranging from $519.70 million to $531.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 43.25%. The company had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of HEP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

