1347 Property Insurance’s (PIH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for 1347 Property Insurance’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1347 Property Insurance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ PIH opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. 1347 Property Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1347 Property Insurance stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of 1347 Property Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

