16,250 Shares in CDW (CDW) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 99.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 8.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,401,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,571,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CDW by 178.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 227,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 145,917 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in CDW by 66.7% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 362,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after acquiring an additional 145,267 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in CDW by 4,571.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 136,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 133,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

CDW stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. CDW has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $92.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.41.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $1,481,469.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,753.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $216,074.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,056.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,252 shares of company stock worth $7,918,866. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

