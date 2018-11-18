18,573 Shares in NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Purchased by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 2,003.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $73.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NV5 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 1,145 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $95,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

