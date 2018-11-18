1World Trading 12.4% Lower This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. 1World has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $67,022.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00142086 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00222340 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.89 or 0.10312220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009850 BTC.

About 1World

1World’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,686,551 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World Token Trading

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

