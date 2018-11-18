21Vianet Group (VNET) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 20th. Analysts expect 21Vianet Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $125.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect 21Vianet Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/21vianet-group-vnet-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.