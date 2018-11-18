$23.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem Inc (ANTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will announce $23.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.85 billion to $23.64 billion. Anthem posted sales of $22.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $91.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.88 billion to $92.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.33 billion to $100.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $311.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.19.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,272. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $215.52 and a fifty-two week high of $290.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $143,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,430.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 7,826 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.71, for a total transaction of $2,267,270.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,525 shares of company stock worth $6,488,523 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

