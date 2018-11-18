$250.22 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (HAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce $250.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.60 million and the highest is $251.90 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $234.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $972.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.46 million to $974.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.80. 464,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,462. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $117.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $548,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 30,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $3,447,047.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,653 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,391. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Haemonetics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Haemonetics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Haemonetics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Haemonetics by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

