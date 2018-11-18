$277.33 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post sales of $277.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.44 million to $280.63 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $261.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.89 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,685 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $200,488.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,305.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Walsh sold 1,200 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,001. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,725 shares of company stock worth $19,045,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,129,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 98.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,285,000 after purchasing an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 493,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $28,901,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $26,635,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

