2,781 Shares in TransUnion (TRU) Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.86. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

In other TransUnion news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,676,139.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

