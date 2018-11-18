$285.34 Million in Sales Expected for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will post sales of $285.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.00 million. Mellanox Technologies reported sales of $237.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $425,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $514,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,053 shares of company stock worth $1,977,069 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLNX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.85. 794,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,055. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.31. Mellanox Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $99.14.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

