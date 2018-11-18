293,111 Shares in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 293,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,915,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 88.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 34.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 28.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 83.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Axis Capital by 163.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,769 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXS opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $919.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXS shares. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Axis Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

