$384.69 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s Inc (CONN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce $384.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.79 million. Conn’s posted sales of $373.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $384.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.96 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conn’s in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.57. 251,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

In other Conn’s news, Director David Schofman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $73,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 550,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 59,467 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 20,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

