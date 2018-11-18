$4.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Altria Group Inc (MO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will post sales of $4.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.90 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $19.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.66 billion to $20.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.13% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Shares of MO opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,143,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

