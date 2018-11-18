$495.49 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (TER) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will announce $495.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $493.70 million to $497.70 million. Teradyne posted sales of $479.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

NYSE:TER traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,394. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $214,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $281,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

