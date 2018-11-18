$5.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report sales of $5.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.66 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $21.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.70 billion to $21.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $69.20. 7,955,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,305,338. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $3,477,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,087,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.