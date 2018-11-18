$546.65 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to announce sales of $546.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $537.33 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $523.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $562.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.72 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Standpoint Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.41.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $1,084,843.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,124.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ryan C. Kearny sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.90, for a total value of $1,463,405.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,694 shares of company stock valued at $7,986,951. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.77. The stock had a trading volume of 434,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,491. F5 Networks has a one year low of $121.19 and a one year high of $199.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

