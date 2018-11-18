$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post $70,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $370,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $500,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $170,000.00, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,280.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 328,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,748. The company has a market cap of $468.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.22. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after acquiring an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 325,408 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 218,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

