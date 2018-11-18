7,059 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 3,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $233,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $2,430,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,305 in the last 90 days. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $70.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $265.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

