$768.00 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will post sales of $768.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $767.00 million to $769.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avaya.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avaya in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,206,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688,763 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Avaya by 2,430.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,990 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,340,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avaya by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Avaya by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,171,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after purchasing an additional 959,620 shares during the period.

AVYA opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Avaya has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

