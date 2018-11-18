$848.49 Million in Sales Expected for Stericycle Inc (SRCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report $848.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $856.60 million and the lowest is $840.10 million. Stericycle posted sales of $887.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stericycle from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,111. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Stericycle by 110.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,394,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,972 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Stericycle by 4,966.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 605,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 593,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,404,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,116,000 after purchasing an additional 438,662 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $24,564,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at about $19,897,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.