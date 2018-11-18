Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 165,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.34% of Abraxas Petroleum worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,229 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 1,276.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 485,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXAS shares. ValuEngine raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of AXAS opened at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.37 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 30.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

