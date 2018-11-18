Acacia Mining (ABGLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acacia Mining (OTCMKTS:ABGLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Acacia Mining plc is a mining company which acquires and explores primarily for gold. The Company’s producing mines consists of Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara and a portfolio of exploration projects in Tanzania, Kenya and Burkina Faso. Acacia Mining plc, formerly known as African Barrick Gold plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS ABGLF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.01. Acacia Mining has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.77.

About Acacia Mining

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

