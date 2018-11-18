Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Holdings Lowered by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.52%.

In other news, insider Richard Hartmann sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $62,807.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Napolitano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $128,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,178 shares of company stock valued at $344,863. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

