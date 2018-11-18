Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 34,824 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 100.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 244.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 552,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMBC opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, major shareholder Carpenter Fund Manager Gp, Llc sold 7,417,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $61,195,142.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Inserra acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,186.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,439.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,620 shares of company stock worth $300,257 and sold 13,373,031 shares worth $110,327,656. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

