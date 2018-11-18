Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $716,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 68.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,921 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,008,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,115,000 after purchasing an additional 140,430 shares during the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 2,487,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 160,053 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,654,000 after purchasing an additional 326,394 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after purchasing an additional 68,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 722,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 111,652 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $75.34 and a 12-month high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total value of $132,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock valued at $832,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

