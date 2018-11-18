Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avnet (AVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 1,885.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.9% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 18.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 25.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 23.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Maryann G. Miller sold 15,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $721,001.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $43.60 on Friday. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

Avnet declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

