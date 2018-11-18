Acasti Pharma (ACST) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) is one of 527 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Acasti Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acasti Pharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acasti Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acasti Pharma Competitors 3806 11095 25218 842 2.56

Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 858.90%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Acasti Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acasti Pharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acasti Pharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acasti Pharma $30,000.00 -$16.77 million -0.96 Acasti Pharma Competitors $2.03 billion $140.19 million -1.77

Acasti Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acasti Pharma. Acasti Pharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of Acasti Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Acasti Pharma has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acasti Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acasti Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acasti Pharma N/A -1,099.62% -185.25% Acasti Pharma Competitors -1,831.98% -92.13% -26.01%

Summary

Acasti Pharma rivals beat Acasti Pharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

