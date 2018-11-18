Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

ACER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 target price on Acer Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded Acer Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

ACER stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 19,242.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 36.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

