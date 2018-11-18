Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $10.71 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,057 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 59,038 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,332,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $471,857,000 after purchasing an additional 300,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 993,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,925,000 after purchasing an additional 175,725 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $60.14 and a 12 month high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 21,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,722,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Hourican sold 8,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $642,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,638 shares of company stock worth $4,558,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/achmea-investment-management-b-v-has-10-71-million-stake-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.