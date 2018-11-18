ACS Motion Control (ACSEF) vs. AVX (AVX) Head-To-Head Survey

ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) and AVX (NYSE:AVX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of AVX shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AVX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ACS Motion Control has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVX has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ACS Motion Control and AVX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACS Motion Control 0 0 1 0 3.00 AVX 0 1 1 0 2.50

AVX has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Given AVX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVX is more favorable than ACS Motion Control.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ACS Motion Control and AVX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AVX $1.56 billion 1.80 $4.91 million $0.80 20.84

AVX has higher revenue and earnings than ACS Motion Control.

Dividends

AVX pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ACS Motion Control does not pay a dividend. AVX pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AVX has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ACS Motion Control and AVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A AVX 3.73% 8.77% 7.35%

Summary

AVX beats ACS Motion Control on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ACS Motion Control Company Profile

ACS Motion Control Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells motion control systems for motion centric applications. The company develops and manufactures advanced multi-axis motion controllers and integrated control modules. Its products are used in packaging, printing, robotics, linear stage control, semiconductor manufacturing and testing, electronic assembly and testing, medical imaging and advanced digital printing industries. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal Ha-Emek, Israel.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale. The Electronic Components segment primarily offers surface mount and leaded ceramic, film, and tantalum capacitors; RF thick and thin film components; ceramic and film power capacitors; super capacitors; EMI filters; thick and thin film packages of multiple integrated components; varistors; thermistors; inductors; resistive products; and passive and active electronic antennas. The Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices segment manufactures and resells electronic connectors, interconnect systems, and sensing and control devices for use in various industries. The Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale segment distributes and sells ceramic capacitors, RF modules, frequency control devices, SAW devices, sensor products, actuators, acoustic devices, and connectors produced by Kyocera Corporation of Japan. The company serves various industries, such as telecommunications, information technology hardware, automotive electronics, medical devices and instrumentation, industrial instrumentation, transportation, energy harvesting, defense and aerospace electronic systems, and consumer electronics industries. It markets its products through its direct sales force and independent manufacturers' representatives to multi-national original equipment manufacturers, independent electronic component distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fountain Inn, South Carolina. AVX Corporation is a subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation.

