Activision Blizzard (ATVI) PT Set at $65.00 by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $65.00 price target on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.99.

Shares of ATVI opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

