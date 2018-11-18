Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.43

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 21514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

ADMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $45.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.12. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.74% and a negative net margin of 617.27%. The business had revenue of $10.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $31,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory T. Went bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $49,973.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 182,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,277.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,138 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 639,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 550,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

