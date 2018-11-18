AdCoin (ACC) Price Reaches $0.0159 on Major Exchanges

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. AdCoin has a market capitalization of $103,895.00 and $432.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and CoinExchange. During the last week, AdCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00030000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000376 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000405 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

AdCoin Profile

AdCoin (CRYPTO:ACC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 71,544,111 coins and its circulating supply is 6,551,628 coins. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com. AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

