Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,073 ($27.09) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,145 ($28.03) target price (up previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.13)) on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,723 ($22.51) to GBX 1,849 ($24.16) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.20 ($25.69).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

LON ADM opened at GBX 1,980.50 ($25.88) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,766 ($23.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,184 ($28.54).

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones sold 32,300 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($26.71), for a total value of £660,212 ($862,683.91).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Car Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.