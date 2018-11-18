Adobe Inc (ADBE) is Axa’s 10th Largest Position

Axa lowered its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 865,646 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31,443 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.9% of Axa’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Axa owned 0.18% of Adobe worth $233,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 30,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,722 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $238.89 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $165.68 and a twelve month high of $277.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,697,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $760,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,552.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $4,501,144. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Adobe from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Adobe Inc (ADBE) is Axa’s 10th Largest Position” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/adobe-inc-adbe-is-axas-10th-largest-position.html.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.