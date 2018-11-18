Advance Auto Parts (AAP) PT Set at $205.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $205.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.65.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP opened at $179.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $88.24 and a 12 month high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 487,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,079,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 586.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,449,000 after acquiring an additional 134,228 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,575.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.