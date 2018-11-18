Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Position Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 192.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $20.66 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.25, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. MED upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.25 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In related news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $1,625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 32,829 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $801,684.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,311,928 shares of company stock worth $32,151,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

