Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Given Hold Rating at Cann

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Cann in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

The analysts wrote, “The updated data for AG-881 ongoing phase I study presented today include approximately three months of additional data from time of last presentation. The data continue to show a favorable safety profile with no new DLTs since the last presentation. Tumor volume growth in the non-enhancing patients is very encouraging, compared to patients in the natural history study, 6.8% and 24.5%, respectively. We believe AG-881 is a promising early-stage molecule. We have not included any impact from AG-881 in our outlook through 2022, but data presented today at SNO are highly encouraging in gliomas, especially the non-enhancing patients.””

AGIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $125.00 price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

AGIO opened at $69.64 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $99.82.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.01). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.51% and a negative net margin of 461.78%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $153,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $153,586. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Maraganore sold 13,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $986,126.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,305 shares of company stock worth $1,943,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,858,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,404,000 after purchasing an additional 37,591 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,096,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 291,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,162,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 430,216 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 670,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,705,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

