Ahmad A. Khan Sells 5,028 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $473,738.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,869.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 71.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 404,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,180,000 after acquiring an additional 168,863 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 197,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,113,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 4.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 155,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/ahmad-a-khan-sells-5028-shares-of-kla-tencor-corp-klac-stock.html.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.