Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,348 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,050,000 after acquiring an additional 717,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 304,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,334,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 169,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 103,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $7.97 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.18. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $53.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients.

