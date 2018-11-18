Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,708,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,793 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,249,763,000 after purchasing an additional 328,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,963,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,562 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,970,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,413,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $154.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $130.06 and a 1 year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

