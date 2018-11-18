Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Receives $349.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.41. 1,061,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,997. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $203.12 and a 1 year high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $1,272,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.00, for a total value of $3,790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,720. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.