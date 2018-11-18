Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 38,893 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $150,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5,931.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,569 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,005,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,879 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10,330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7,456.3% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 29th. $1 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $4,061,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,415.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 479,080 shares of company stock worth $52,100,893. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $808.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $80.70 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

