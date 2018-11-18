Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $254.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Stephens set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.26.

NYSE:ADS opened at $198.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $192.02 and a 12 month high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $135,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,164,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

