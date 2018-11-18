Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $286.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,470,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234,251 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $286,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 870,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,883,000 after buying an additional 59,354 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 135,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.08 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

