Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 134,861 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 691,603 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 134,861 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $258,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2,021.4% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Nomura set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.20.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 387 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.88, for a total value of $115,279.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $299,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,142 shares of company stock worth $113,622,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $286.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 228.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.38 and a 12 month high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

