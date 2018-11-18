Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will report sales of $14.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.86 million and the highest is $25.20 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $37.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $69.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.74 million to $81.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $148.20 million, with estimates ranging from $81.55 million to $190.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JMP Securities set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.16. 883,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,502. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 768.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

