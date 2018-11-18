Alpha Coin (APC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,696.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $7,330.00 and $1,696.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 69.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIS (APIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00008611 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001003 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000543 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,825,450 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

